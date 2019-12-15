Three-star Will Richard beginning to field high-major interest
Georgia has become one of the most highly recruited states in the country in the last couple decades. Every year prospects come out of nowhere to become high-major prospects. The next to do so could end up being 2021 shooting guard Will Richard.
In an 11-0 start to this season against a tough schedule, Richard has averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game. His play so far along with a productive travel season has led to interest from Clemson, Northwestern and Stanford. He’s reeled in offers from Drexel, Furman, Kennesaw State and North Alabama.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Richard talked about his high-major interest along with programs he would like to hear from.
Clemson: “I like Clemson a lot because my parents went there. My dad played football there. My brother is a senior there now and my sister graduated from there. It’s a family tradition to go there.”
Northwestern: “I know they are doing pretty well right now. I haven’t watched a lot of their games yet, but their coaches write me letters about how I would fit in there and updates on their season. They’ve sent me pictures of the campus and everything.”
Stanford: “Right now, they are playing really well. They are a great school academically and their basketball program is up and coming. They told me they think I can help their basketball program and like that I’m a good student.”
On programs he would like to hear from: “I’m hoping for Clemson to pick up their recruitment of me. Vanderbilt, Virginia, Baylor and Florida State are some of the other schools I’d like to hear from. I feel like I could fit in with the playing style at all those schools.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Don’t be surprised if Richard ends up with double digit high-major offers in the next six to nine months. Along with his talent on the court, he does really well in the classroom. He’s a knockdown shooter from three-point range and a gifted finisher around the rim. He’s long with pretty good bounce and really good instincts, which make him a very good defender and tough on the boards. He’s talented enough to make an appearance in the Rivals150 eventually.