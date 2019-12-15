In an 11-0 start to this season against a tough schedule, Richard has averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game. His play so far along with a productive travel season has led to interest from Clemson , Northwestern and Stanford . He’s reeled in offers from Drexel, Furman, Kennesaw State and North Alabama.

Georgia has become one of the most highly recruited states in the country in the last couple decades. Every year prospects come out of nowhere to become high-major prospects. The next to do so could end up being 2021 shooting guard Will Richard .

Richard talked about his high-major interest along with programs he would like to hear from.

Clemson: “I like Clemson a lot because my parents went there. My dad played football there. My brother is a senior there now and my sister graduated from there. It’s a family tradition to go there.”

Northwestern: “I know they are doing pretty well right now. I haven’t watched a lot of their games yet, but their coaches write me letters about how I would fit in there and updates on their season. They’ve sent me pictures of the campus and everything.”

Stanford: “Right now, they are playing really well. They are a great school academically and their basketball program is up and coming. They told me they think I can help their basketball program and like that I’m a good student.”

On programs he would like to hear from: “I’m hoping for Clemson to pick up their recruitment of me. Vanderbilt, Virginia, Baylor and Florida State are some of the other schools I’d like to hear from. I feel like I could fit in with the playing style at all those schools.”